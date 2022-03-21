Earlier this month, Glass Animals completed a historically long climb to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Heat Waves.” Then, the song stayed on top for a second week, and now, on the chart dated March 26, “Heat Waves” is No. 1 for a third total week.

With this week, the song moves into a tie, with Post Malone’s “Circles,” for fifth place on the list of most total weeks spent on the Hot 100 among No. 1 songs, with 61 weeks. It’s behind The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (90 weeks), LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem” (68 weeks), Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” (65 weeks), and The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” (63 weeks).

Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” enters the top 10 for the first time as it rises from No. 12 to 8 this week. This is JID’s first top-10 song and Imagine Dragons’ fifth. Elsewhere, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” had a big week, as it jumped from No. 5 to 2.

.@Imaginedragons & @JIDsv's "Enemy" rises 12-8 on this week's #Hot100. It earns Imagine Dragons their fifth career top 10 hit, and JID his first. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 21, 2022

The band’s Dave Bayley previously told Uproxx of the hit song, “With ‘Heat Waves,’ it was coming to terms with the fact that it’s OK to understand, appreciate, and know that you’re missing someone — that it’s actually probably quite healthy. That you should let yourself do that, you shouldn’t try to bury it the whole time. It’s kind of like a eureka, euphoric moment. Or it can be.”