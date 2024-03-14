Glastonbury, one of the world’s biggest and most esteemed music festivals, has unveiled its 2024 lineup. More artists are set to be revealed, but the heavy hitters are here now: Headlining are Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain.
Also performing from June 26 to 30 are Camila Cabello, James Blake, LCD Soundsystem, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, Disclosure, Idles, The National, Jessie Ware, and many others.
Tickets for this year’s fest are already sold out, so at the moment, your options are the secondary market or entering this prize draw to win one of 20 pairs of tickets.
Check out the full lineup so far below.
Glastonbury 2024 Lineup
- Dua Lipa
- Coldplay
- SZA
- Shania Twain
- LCD Soundsystem
- Little Simz
- Burna Boy
- PJ Harvey
- Cyndi Lauper
- Alvvays
- Anne-Marie
- Arlo Parks
- Arooj Aftab
- Asha Puthli
- Aurora
- Avril Lavigne
- Ayra Starr
- Bar Italia
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Baxter Dury
- Black Pumas
- Bloc Party
- Blondshell
- Bombay Bicycle Club
- The Breeders
- Brittany Howard
- Camilla Cabello
- Confidence Man
- Corinne Bailey Rae
- Danny Brown
- D-Block Europe
- Declan McKenna
- Dexys
- Disclosure
- Fat White Family
- Fontaines DC
- Ghetts
- Gossip
- Headie One
- Heilung
- High Vis
- Idles
- James Blake
- Jamie xx
- Janelle Monáe
- Jessie Ware
- Jordan Rakei
- Jungle
- Justice
- Keane
- Kenya Grace
- King Krule
- Kneecap
- Lankum
- The Last Dinner Party
- London Grammar
- The Mary Wallopers
- Masego
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Mannequin Pussy
- Mdou Moctar
- Mount Kimbie
- The National
- Newdad
- Nia Archives
- Nitin Sawhney
- Noname
- Nothing But Thieves
- Olivia Dean
- Orbital
- Otoboke Beaver
- Paloma Faith
- Paul Heaton
- Peggy Gou
- Remi Wolf
- Romy
- Sampha
- Seventeen
- Sleaford Mods
- Soccer Mommy
- Sofia Kourtesis
- Squid
- Steel Pulse
- The Streets
- Sugababes
- This Is The Kit
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Yard Act
- Honey Dijon
- DJ Spen
- Eliza Rose
- Bonobo
- Skream & Benga
- Faithless
- Flowerovlove
Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions still to be announced.
Tickets for this year's Festival are sold out, but our prize draw for 20 pairs is raising emergency funds to support people affected by conflict, at… pic.twitter.com/1NhUYmghuE
— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 14, 2024
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.