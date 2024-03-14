Glastonbury, one of the world’s biggest and most esteemed music festivals, has unveiled its 2024 lineup. More artists are set to be revealed, but the heavy hitters are here now: Headlining are Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain.

Also performing from June 26 to 30 are Camila Cabello, James Blake, LCD Soundsystem, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, Disclosure, Idles, The National, Jessie Ware, and many others.

Tickets for this year’s fest are already sold out, so at the moment, your options are the secondary market or entering this prize draw to win one of 20 pairs of tickets.

Check out the full lineup so far below.