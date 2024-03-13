Why Did SZA Remove Her Breast Implants?

Although SZA jokingly sang about getting various cosmetic procedures on hit album SOS, it seems at least one of them turned out to be more trouble than it was worth. While she admitted that she had gotten the trendy but controversial Brazilian butt lift in an interview last year, in a more recent interview, she alo admitted that she was forced to have her breast implants removed.

Last week, People published a preview of SZA’s then-upcoming appearance on the podcast S.H.E. MD, where she told hosts Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thais Aliabadi that she had painful fibrosis that prompted her to have the surgery reversed. “When I got my boobs done, my doctor took out some of my fibrosis,” she said, “but.. there was so much fibrosis, it was crazy… And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone.”

However, she said, proceding despite the risks turned out to be the wrong choice for her. “So basically, I put them in,” she recalled. “They ended up hurting me. I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense and I’m not supposed to have breast implants. And so I ended up getting extra fibrosis… and I didn’t feel good and it was painful. So, I took them out, and now, they’re just my boobs.”

SZA is far from the first or only star to opt for cosmetic surgery. Around the same time SZA was teasing fans with SOS snippets, Doja Cat also went under the knife; GloRilla also got implants last year, which were probably at least partially responsible for recent slip-up on Instagram early this month. SZA isn’t alone in getting a surgery reversed either; Cardi B admitted to having her BBL undone, warning fans to seek medical advice before going under the knife.