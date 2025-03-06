In January, Neil Young let the cat out of the bag early by revealing he was dropping off of the then-unannounced 2025 Glastonbury lineup (a decision he quickly reversed). Now, we know more about who else is involved in the UK festival: Today (March 6), the lineup was announced.

The festival runs from June 25 to 29, and among the big-font acts are, aside from Young, Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, Doechii, The 1975, Raye, Rod Stewart, and Noah Kahan.

Also included are Alanis Morissette, Biffy Clyro, The Prodigy, Busta Rhymes, Gracie Abrams, Four Tet, Wet Leg, BadBadNotGood, Denzel Curry, Fatboy Slim, Faye Webster, Franz Ferdinand, PinkPantheress, Deftones, John Fogerty, Amaarae, Beabadoobee, Beth Gibbons, Brandi Carlile, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Scissor Sisters, TV On The Radio, Weezer, Jorja Smith, Djo, Future Islands, Shaboozey, Snow Patrol, St. Vincent, and Turnstile. Additional artists are still set to be announced.

Tickets for the festival have been sold out for months, but there will be additional tickets available, in a re-sale of any tickets that were canceled or returned, this spring. (As festival organizers advised following tickets selling out in November 2024, don’t fall for any ticket scams: only buy from official sources.) More information can be found on the festival website.