Gloria Groove celebrated her birthday this week with one of her most explosive releases. On Wednesday (January 18), the Brazilian drag pop star released the music video for “Proibidona” featuring Anitta and Valesca Popozuda.

“Proibidona” is one of the songs from Groove’s upcoming album Futuro Fluxo. She puts a futuristic spin on the funk carioca genre, which is also known as Brazilian funk. Groove teamed up with two women in Brazil who have helped globalize the genre, Anitta and Popozuda. In the sexy funk banger, Groove and her collaborators sing about living their best lives with X-rated lyrics in Portuguese. The song’s title translate to “Forbidden” in English.

“The song is a partnership with Anitta and Valesca Popozuda, mainly celebrating the history of these women in funk and the aesthetics they helped to create,” Groove said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Groove performed “Proibidona” for the first time at Anitta’s Ensaios Da Anitta event in São Paulo. Anitta and Popozuda joined Groove for the fierce performance. The theme of Anitta’s pre-Carnival event was “Warriors,” so the three artists looked like they were ready for battle. The official video is of that full performance in all its spectacular glory.

Next month, Anitta will find out if she wins Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards. She recently revealed that her next album will explore her Brazilian funk roots.

