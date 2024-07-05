Chappell Roan recently credited “this random twink that works at Google” for making her the search engine’s result “your favorite artist’s favorite artist.” Is this same person also a Swiftie? As noted by Taylor Swift fan account @tswifterastour, “Hits Different,” a deep cut from her 2022 album Midnights, shows up if you type “best lyrics of all time” into Google.

This is a devastating blow to “I got soul, but I’m not a soldier.”

“Hits Different” — a breakup song written by Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner — originally appeared on the CD-exclusive Lavender Edition of Midnights before it was added to streaming as part of the Til Dawn Edition (also featuring “more Lana Del Rey”). It’s one of Swift’s best songs, with a bridge that’s impossible to not sing-scream along to: “You were the one that I loved / Don’t need another metaphor, it’s simple enough / A wrinkle in time like the crease by your eyes / This is why they shouldn’t kill off the main guy.”

Swift has played “Hits Different” as a surprise song on The Eras Tour only once, but maybe this will be an incentive to add it to the main set.

You can listen to the best lyrics of all time ™ below.