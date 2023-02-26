Gracie Abrams‘ long-awaited debut album Good Riddance is finally here. To celebrate its release this past Friday (February 24), Abrams stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “I Know It Won’t Work” from the album.

On the song, Abrams expresses her desire to rekindle a past romance but is forced to come to terms with the fact that the two aren’t meant to be.

“And part of me wants to walk away ’til you really listen / I hate to look at your face and know that we’re feelin’ different / ‘Cause part of me wants you back, but / I know it won’t work like that,” sings Abrams on the song’s chorus.

During the performance, the stage is lit black and white, as Abrams is joined by a live band, giving the punchy pop track an even more raw feel.

Self-awareness is a common theme on Good Riddance. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Abrams said she wanted to display a sense of maturity and accountability in her newer material.

“I think a lot of my songwriting in the past almost placed blame on others before reflecting on my own role in a situation,” said Abrams. “With Good Riddance, I wanted to grow out of that really desperately…. I wanted to be more thoughtful and more accountable.”

