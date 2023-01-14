Gracie Abrams arrived with the lead single, “Where Do We Go Now?” from her forthcoming album, Good Riddance. Throughout the track, she mourns the loss of a relationship as she reflects on the twists-and-turns

“24th street / Where you held me, grabbed my arm / What a mental fire alarm / Cause a lot of that felt wrong,” she emotionally sings on the opening lines.

“Where Do We Go Now?” also received the video treatment, directed by Gia Coppola. The black-and-white aesthetic emphasized the heartbreaking themes of a toxic relationship in a really powerful way, as most of the shots focus on Abrams herself.

As for the rest of Good Riddance, she recorded it at New York’s Long Pond Studio with The National’s Aaron Dessner.

“I feel an unbelievable amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have made this album,” Abrams shared about the album. “Writing this record allowed me to grow up in ways I need to. It forced me to reflect and be accountable. It allowed me to walk away from versions of myself that I no longer recognized. It allowed me to let go.”

Listen to Gracie Abrams’ new song “Where Do We Go Now?” above.

Good Riddance is out 02/24 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.