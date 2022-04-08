As if getting tapped to go on tour with Olivia Rodrigo for her acclaimed Sour tour isn’t enough, Gracie Abrams came storming back today with a new single, “Block Me Out.” In a very relatable, guitar-driven track, Abrams laments her own intrusive thoughts and anxiety. Gracie and peers like Conan Gray have been getting attention this year, not just from Olivia, but from Taylor Swift herself, and they cutely remembered the day Taylor posted about Conan in a sweet twitter exchange. But Gracie has also been on our radar as a rising pop star since late last year, her 2020 EP minor featured collaborations with the likes of Benny Blanco and her 2021 EP, This Is What It Feels Like, was a 12-track manifesto for the emo pop star.

With a sweet, textured voice that channels indie icons like Ingrid Michaelson, Vanessa Carlton, and A Fine Frenzy, Gracie brings it all into focus today with “Block Me Out,” a collaboration between her and Aaron Dessner that was written and recorded at the Long Pond Studio in New York. Check out the song up top, and expect a lot more from Gracie coming soon, as she’s currently at work on her debut album.