Gracie Abrams has a big year ahead of her. Last month, she announced her debut album Good Riddance arriving in just a couple of weeks. Next month, she’ll be bringing those songs out on the road to massive audiences with the one and only Taylor Swift on the much-discussed Eras Tour.

Today, she shared a new Good Riddance single called “Amelie.” The twangy song highlights Abrams’ knack for visceral storytelling right off the bat: “I met a girl once / She sorta ripped me open / She doesn’t even know it.” The whole song is poignant and previews an album that’s likely to be an emotional experience.

Amelie is out now everywhere. It is one of our favorites on the record. Love you @aaron_dessner https://t.co/B05WTTjlfP pic.twitter.com/BQFPoDotph — Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams) February 10, 2023

About Good Riddance, Abrams crafted a heartfelt message about the record and the help of Aaron Dessner on social media.”It’s difficult to imagine these songs living anywhere other than my most secret places, but @aarondessner reminded me that holding space for brutal honesty in songwriting is kind of the whole point,” Abrams wrote. “I feel an unbelievable amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have made this album. Writing this record allowed me to grow up in ways I needed to. It forced me to reflect and be accountable. It allowed me to walk away from versions of myself that I no longer recognized. It allowed me to let go.”

Listen to “Amelie” above.

Good Riddance is out 2/24 via Interscope Records. Pre-save it here.