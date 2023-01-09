Gracie Abrams cried “real tears” when Taylor Swift called “Wish You Were Sober” by Conan Gray, Uproxx’s August 2022 cover star, a “masterpiece” in March 2020. Now, Abrams is set to serve as one of the openers on Swift’s The Eras Tour, which starts on March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Abrams will have a bunch of new material to perform, too.

Today, January 9, Abrams announced that her debut studio album Good Riddance will drop on February 24, and then, she’s embarking on a headlining tour of her own. It all begins this Friday, January 13, with lead single “Where Do We Go Now?”

“It’s difficult to imagine these songs living anywhere other than my most secret places, but @aarondessner reminded me that holding space for brutal honesty in songwriting is kind of the whole point,” Abrams wrote on Instagram alongside the presumed cover art. “I feel an unbelievable amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have made this album. Writing this record allowed me to grow up in ways I needed to. It forced me to reflect and be accountable. It allowed me to walk away from versions of myself that I no longer recognized. It allowed me to let go.”

She continued, “There will never be enough words to describe the gift that is Aaron’s friendship. He is one of the very few people in this world capable of making others feel safe to their core when they are exploring the parts of themselves that are most raw. He is rare and generous. Thank you all for your support. I’m so nervous. I’m so relieved. I hope with my whole heart that there’s something in here that makes you feel less alone. I’ll be thanking you all for the rest of my life for taking this record and making it yours. FEBRUARY 24TH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHH.”

The Good Riddance Tour is scheduled to start its 17-date North American run on March 7 in Chicago. Tickets will go on public sale this Friday beginning at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can additionally sign up here to gain early access tomorrow, January 10.

Abrams and Dessner, acclaimed founder of The National and favored Swift collaborator, previously worked together on her 2021 EP This Is What It Feels Like. Last April, Abrams released the acoustic-driven, introspective single “Block Me Out,” produced by and co-written with Dessner. “Difficult” followed in October, also produced by Dessner.

Good Riddance is out 2/24 via Interscope Records. Pre-save it here.