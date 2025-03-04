Fans of Gracie Abrams are growing concern with the “That’s So True” singer’s health. Today (March 3), Abrams to Instagram to announce two more of her The Secret Of Us: The Deluxe Tour dates have been postponed.

In the Instagram stories post (obtained by Rolling Stone), Abrams revealed that due to an undisclosed illness she could not move forward with her Nottingham show at Motorpoint Arena today or her Leeds’ gig at First Direct Arena tomorrow (March 4).

“I hate that I have to write this again so soon,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, I am really still struggling with this illness and have been advised that I cannot perform these next two nights.”

She continued: “I can’t tell you how much this breaks my heart,” Abrams wrote in her latest note. “This tour is something I’ve been dreaming of since the album came out and the shows we’ve played so far have meant more to me than I can tell you. The moment we have any concrete details about these two shows in your cities, we will be in touch. Please know I’d give anything to be able to be with you. Thank you for understanding. I’m sending all my love and my deepest regrets.”

Late last month, Abrams pulled out of her February 28 show at Forest National in Brussels, Belgium. “Fighting off something gnarly for the past week, and despite doing everything in my power to keep it contained, it has gotten to a point where all medical advice I’ve received says I cannot perform and need to rest,” she announced.

At this time, the new date for Gracie Abrams’ Nottingham and Leeds performances have not yet been announced. Ticket holders are encourage to check their email for future details.

View the remaining The Secret Of Us: The Deluxe Tour dates here.