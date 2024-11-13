“That’s So True” is the biggest hit of Gracie Abrams‘ career. It was also almost her most “vulgar” song.

Rolling Stone reports that during Spotify’s “You’re Invited, I’m Sorry: An Evening with Gracie Abrams” event this week, Abrams shared that there’s “a whole, very vulgar version” of the track that “will never see the light of day,” she added.

Abrams and co-songwriter Audrey Hobert were working on “That’s So True” when they got “a little drunk in a great way — in a light, fresh way.” The “Us” singer said that they were “just doubled over in tears, laughing so hard, saying the most horrific sh*t to song,” while Hobert added that the lyrics were “like sexual, just so you don’t get it confused with any other horrible thing. Nothing that could be on the radio or, you know, Spotify.”

Maybe in 10 years, we’ll get a 10-minute version of “That’s So True.” Until then, Abrams made the right choice in releasing the non-“horrific sh*t” version. “That’s So True” is currently no. 13 on the Hot 100, and it might soon unseat “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey at the top of the chart after 17 non-consecutive weeks. That makes it the biggest solo song ever, and only two weeks away from tying the overall record set by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road.”