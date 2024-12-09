The Eras Tour is over, but on that tour, Taylor Swift put fans onto her openers, who are doing some tremendous things themselves. Gracie Abrams, for instance, recently had her first top-10 hit with “That’s So True.” Now, she just announced she’ll be hitting the road in North America next year.

The Secret Of Us: The Deluxe Tour spans a handful of dates next July and August, in Boston, Toronto, New York, Inglewood, Morrison (Colorado, at Red Rocks), and Mexico City. This is on top of Abrams’ previously announced international dates.

As far as a new shows, for the US dates, there’s an artist pre-sale starting December 12 at 10 a.m. local time, and fans can sign up here. That’ll be followed by the general on-sale for North American shows, starting December 13 at 10 a.m. local time, via Abrams’ website.

Find all of Abrams’ upcoming 2025 dates below.