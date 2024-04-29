Gracie Abrams is becoming a star and 2023 was an especially significant year in that journey: She opened for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, linked with Noah Kahan on a new version of “Everywhere, Everything,” and released her debut album, Good Riddance.

Well, it looks like 2023 is set to be equally awesome: Abrams announced today (April 29) that she’s releasing her second album, The Secret Of Us. The project is set to drop on June 21, and a new single, “Risk,” arrives even sooner than that, as that’s out on May 1 at noon ET.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Abrams wrote, “[yellow heart emoji] THE SECRET OF US[yellow heart emoji] the album that I made with some of my favorite people (!!!!!!!!!!) is yours JUNE 21 and the first single [yellow heart emoji]RISK[yellow heart emoji] comes out on MAY 1! We had real, true fun writing this album. There were also the occasional tears. Audrey [Hobert] and I wrote Risk on our couch at home. Aaron [Dessner] produced the sh*t out of it. Abby [Waisler] shot the cover. The music is yours in basically five seconds and we cannot wait. I. Love. You.”

The Secret Of Us is out 6/21 via Interscope. Find more information here.