“This is almost scarier,” Gracie Abrams told the crowd during the first of her sold-out intimate performances with Aaron Dessner. The two, who had worked together at Dessner’s Long Pond Studios to create her recent album, took the stage at The McKittrick Hotel in New York City. For two artists of their level of prominence, the acoustic decision provided fans with a truly special experience to connect with their favorite artists in such a small space.

Upon entering the hotel for the first time, it felt like a fitting spot to host a heartfelt and emotional performance. They took fans up in a dimly-lit elevator, with the decorations feeling vintage (and eerily similar to Tower of Terror, as I joked to my roommate.)

The set opened shortly after with the catchy “I Know It Won’t Work,” the second track from Abrams’ Good Riddance. Joined by Dessner on guitar, the collaborators started to show fans exactly why they work together, as their dynamic (both musically and personally) shined through almost instantly.

The duo followed it with “Best,” being the first of beloved bridges throughout the night, as the crowd scream-sung along, pouring their hearts out with a relatability to what Abrams sings about. Dessner also switched to playing piano, adding an extra emotional layer.

After the two songs, Abrams and Dessner took some time to talk to the crowd. They hinted at the possibility that they’re still working on new music. Fans going to other acoustic shows in different cities will also receive personalized setlists — making each appearance feel singular.

“Unless we just start playing new songs, you have no idea,” she said. “They’re so fun and good.” Those in the audience had thrown out names of songs they wanted to hear, including “Augusta” from Abrams’ This Is What It Feels Like. While that didn’t make it in New York, she did opt for the even-more-emotional “Camden” from the same record. “Maybe you’ll cry still,” Abrams added before starting the song.

Before “Rockland,” Dessner also revealed that, when working together, they had titled the songs after different cities around Maine. The two also touched on the magic of working at Long Pond Studios and why a lot of the songs that are made there turn out quite sad — not just with Abrams, but with other artists too.

Despite the sadder nature of the songs, including ones like “This Is What The Drugs Are For,” Abrams still managed to bring the energy back up with the bridge of “I Should Hate You.” The crowd shouted along with her, “I should hate you, I feel stupid / Like I almost crashed my car.”