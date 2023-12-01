Gracie Abrams and Noah Kahan are each nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammys, but they are not foes. In fact, they celebrated their Grammy nominations together via FaceTime and plan to “pregame and sit with our moms at the awards,” as Abrams told Billboard. Just when you think their bond couldn’t be strengthened, they released a duet of “Everywhere, Everything,” a track originally on Kahan’s 2022 breakout album, Stick Season.

“I’m just a @noahkahanmusic fan,” Abrams captioned an Instagram screenshot of texts between her and Kahan, “pregaming our release.” “‘Everywhere, Everything’ ft me is out now [hug emoji] thank you so much for having me.”

Kahan mirrored Abrams’ post alongside an even more sentimental caption, reading, “‘Everywhere, Everything’ ft the incredible Gracie Abrams is out now. Gracie puts her whole heart into every song she writes and note she sings and I found myself completely swept into her world the first time I heard her. So incredibly excited for you all to hear her incredible take on this song :)”

In the hypnotizing, folky acoustic ballad, Kahan and Abrams’ voices mesh beautifully during the visceral hook: “Everywhere, everything / I wanna love you ’til we’re food for the worms to eat / ‘Til our fingers decompose / Keep my hand in yours.”

Abrams follows in the footsteps of Kacey Musgraves and Post Malone as featured artists on revamped Stick Season tracks. Previously, Kahan brought Musgraves on to “She Calls Me Back,” and Posty boosted “Dial Drunk” from Kahan’s June Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever).

Can we interest Abrams in joining Kahan to perform “Everywhere, Everything” on Saturday Night Live, perhaps? Kahan is set to make his SNL debut as the musical guest this Saturday, December 2.

Listen to Abrams and Kahan’s new spin on “Everywhere, Everything” above.