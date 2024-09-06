Here Is Gracie Abrams’ ‘The Secret Of Us Tour’ Setlist For 2024

Gracie Abrams announced a 2024 North American The Secret Of Us Tour this summer, and followed that with some added Europe and UK dates for 2025.

Well, the North American leg kicked off in Portland, Oregon last night (September 5), and the setlist (via setlist.fm) could serve as an indicator of what upcoming shows will look like.

As an Abrams fan account notes, Abrams is following in Taylor Swift’s footsteps by reserving one part of her set for a rotating surprise song. In Portland, the surprise song was “Right Now.”

Find the setlist and Abrams’ upcoming tour dates below.