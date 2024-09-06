Here Is Gracie Abrams’ ‘The Secret Of Us Tour’ Setlist For 2024

Gracie Abrams announced a 2024 North American The Secret Of Us Tour this summer, and followed that with some added Europe and UK dates for 2025.
Well, the North American leg kicked off in Portland, Oregon last night (September 5), and the setlist (via setlist.fm) could serve as an indicator of what upcoming shows will look like.
As an Abrams fan account notes, Abrams is following in Taylor Swift’s footsteps by reserving one part of her set for a rotating surprise song. In Portland, the surprise song was “Right Now.”
Find the setlist and Abrams’ upcoming tour dates below.
Gracie Abrams’ The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist For 2024
1. “Felt Good About You”
2. “Risk”
3. “Blowing Smoke”
4. “21”
5. “I Love You, I’m Sorry”
6. “Where Do We Go Now?”
7. “Gave You I Gave You I”
8. “Mess It Up”
9. “Full Machine”
10. “Right Now”
11. “Good Luck Charlie”
12. “I Knew It, I Know You”
13. “I Know It Won’t Work”
14. “Friend”
15. “Normal Thing”
16. “Feels Like”
17. “Let It Happen”
18. “Tough Love”
19. “I Miss You, I’m Sorry”
20. “Free Now”
21. “Us” (encore)
22. “Close To You” (encore)
Gracie Abrams’ 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates: The Secret Of Us Tour
09/06/2024 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
09/08/2024 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/15/2024 — Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
09/19/2024 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/20/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/22/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
09/24/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
09/25/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/27/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/29/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/30/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/02/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/04/2024 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/08/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/10/2024 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
02/09/2025 — Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre
02/11/2025 — Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena
02/15/2025 — Stuttgart, Germany @ Porsche Arena
02/17/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
02/19/2025 — Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle
02/21/2025 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
02/22/2025 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
02/24/2025 — Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall
02/25/2025 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
02/27/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
02/28/2025 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
03/03/2025 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
03/04/2025 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
03/06/2025 — London, UK @ The O2
03/07/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/08/2025 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena Cardiff
03/10/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
03/12/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro