Gracie Abrams, whom Uproxx recently profiled, cracked the pop zeitgeist with The Secret Of Us, her sophomore full-length album that became her first-ever No. 1 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Abrams already jetted overseas to perform “Us” with Taylor Swift during the latter’s The Eras Tour stop at London’s Wembley Stadium, and she just confirmed her return to Europe and the UK as a headliner.

“THE SECRET OF US TOUR – EUROPE/UK ’25!!!!!!” Abrams captioned an Instagram post on Monday morning, July 15. “I cannot wait to see you.”

Abrams’ North American leg of The Secret Of Us Tour is entirely sold out, including three nights at Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre and three nights at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. Role Model will serve as the opener on the North American leg, running from September 5 to October 10.

Abrams’ European and UK leg is scheduled to kick off in Madrid, Spain on February 9, 2025 and will hit such iconic venues as London’s The O2, Paris, France’s Accor Arena, and Dublin, Ireland’s 3Arena. Abrams confirmed tha pre-sales will begin on Wednesday, July 17, before tickets to all new dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 19. Sign up to receive a pre-sale code here, where you will also find all ticketing information.

See Abrams’ European/UK dates below.