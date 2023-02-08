Madonna Grammys 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Madonna Received Criticism Over How Her Face Looked At The 2023 Grammys And Now She Has Responded

After the 2023 Grammys this past weekend, Madonna (who presented an award on stage) became a trending topic on Twitter as some users commented on her appearance. Now, Madonna has responded.

In an Instagram post shared last night (February 7), she addressed the “Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face,” writing in part, “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

She concluded, “In the words of Beyonce ‘ You-won’t break my soul’, I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life. Bow down b*tches!”

Find Madonna’s post below.

“It was an honor for me to Introduce.
Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys– a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! [heart emoji]

Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!

Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in.
A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.

I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.
In the words of Beyonce ‘ You-won’t break my soul’,

I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life.

Bow down b*tches!”

Madonna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

