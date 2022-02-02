Ed Sheeran is going on tour this year, and now he’s revealed that he’s bringing a pair of rising pop talents with him on the road: Griff and Maisie Peters (the latter of whom is signed to Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man label).

Griff wrote in her post sharing the news, “Ed’s asked if I could join him on some of his European tour dates. I said I’d check my schedule. Kinda have no words, thank you @teddysphotos.”

Peters got more reflective and emotional with her own announcement, writing, “i can’t believe this poster is real but it is i’m going on tour with @teddysphotos all summer :’) playing venues like these with someone like ed is something just so totally beyond the realm of anything you ever think possible when you’re 14 and pick up a guitar and learn lego house on ultimate guitar, and i don’t think i’ll really ever get over it. it was an honour to be asked and i promise i will be practising and rehearsing and writing to make it the best possible show i can give because this is such a once in one million lifetimes experience like. wembley stadium!!!! 5 times!!!!! :o see u out there for potentially the most feral summer of our lives <3.”

Find their posts, which contain the dates on which they will be joining Sheeran, below.

