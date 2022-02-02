Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been good friends for years and now it looks like the pair is getting ready to drop a new collaboration, as fans think a new Instagram post from Sheeran indicates.

Sheeran shared what looks like an autographed CD case, the art of which is modeled after a playing card and features a “queen” that looks suspiciously like Swift, an observation also made by virtually every user who commented on the post. Sheeran wrote, “Signing some cds for something coming in a bit, keep an eye out.”

There’s context here. The Daily Mail notes that in late 2021, Sheeran said of the song in an interview, “That is my next single, I’m super excited about it. I’ve done a collaboration for it that will come out in the new year with someone I just love.” Furthermore, the publication also notes (as does a Reddit thread from October) that Sheeran’s “Overpass Graffiti” video contains apparent hints at the collaboration, like references to Swift in a newspaper and a patch on his jacket. There has also been speculation that Swift included a visual reference to Sheeran’s = album in her “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” video.

Ed Sheeran appears to tease the remix for “The Joker And The Queen,” rumored to feature Taylor Swift. Sheeran has previously said that it features an American artist, and the pair seem to have left easter eggs in their recent music videos. pic.twitter.com/gkRDME7zj1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2022

It hasn’t been that long since the pair’s previous collaboration, as they recently popped up together on Red (Taylor’s Version).

