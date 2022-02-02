Taylor Swift Ed Sheeran 2015 Billboard Music Awards
Getty Image
Pop

Ed Sheeran Fans Are Pretty Sure He’s Teasing A Taylor Swift Collaboration

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been good friends for years and now it looks like the pair is getting ready to drop a new collaboration, as fans think a new Instagram post from Sheeran indicates.

Sheeran shared what looks like an autographed CD case, the art of which is modeled after a playing card and features a “queen” that looks suspiciously like Swift, an observation also made by virtually every user who commented on the post. Sheeran wrote, “Signing some cds for something coming in a bit, keep an eye out.”

There’s context here. The Daily Mail notes that in late 2021, Sheeran said of the song in an interview, “That is my next single, I’m super excited about it. I’ve done a collaboration for it that will come out in the new year with someone I just love.” Furthermore, the publication also notes (as does a Reddit thread from October) that Sheeran’s “Overpass Graffiti” video contains apparent hints at the collaboration, like references to Swift in a newspaper and a patch on his jacket. There has also been speculation that Swift included a visual reference to Sheeran’s = album in her “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” video.

It hasn’t been that long since the pair’s previous collaboration, as they recently popped up together on Red (Taylor’s Version).

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Artists To Watch For February 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×