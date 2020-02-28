Like much of Grimes’ highly-anticipated and much delayed new album, Miss Anthropocene, her new videos are beautifully unexpected. The gloriously garbled album is typified in these two videos, which differ by about a minute and a half in length, but little else. Like all the extra mixes of songs included on the deluxe version of the album, the alternate mixes reveal just how much Grimes is leaning into variety this time around.

Or, maybe I’m just the wrong viewer for this and you will love parsing between the 6:53 version, above, and the 5:18 version linked below:

Like most of Grimes videos, the signature blade comes out toward the end, and she’s covered in a constant stream of white petals for most of the clip. According to her Instagram post about the videos, this was just an emotional camera test that got turned into a video. “Technically this was a camera test that ended up being a weirdly emotional performance so .. don’t expect the fanciest visual ever haha,” she wrote. “We noticed Idoru has become a fan favourite and I wanted to express my appreciation to y’all. This has been by far the most rewarding album release wk of my life/ career etc. not a day goes by where I’m not overwhelmed w gratitude that my passion is my work. Thanks so much to all of you who bothered to tune in to Miss Anthropocene.”

Clad in all-white gown and wearing bright, stark makeup over muted white undertones, her yellow hair, shifting eyes, and rosy cheeks are stunning, and the way she plays into her pregnancy by emphasizing her baby bump from time to time is a reversal from her choice to downplay it in other videos.

The video is also cut through with different bits of anime. Watch both — or one — version above. Up to you.