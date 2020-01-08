According to her latest, NSFW Instagram post, it appears Canadian singer Grimes might just be in the family way. The post, a nude photo with what may be a just-visible baby bump, features a closeup of the singer with her hair in braids, isn’t censored, so click at your own risk. It’s in the comments, however, that the singer appears to confirm that she’s “knocked up,” telling a commenter that she thinks pregnancy is a “feral & war-like state of being.”

The commenter’s original observation noted that Grimes didn’t bother censoring her nipples in the photo for the benefit of Instagram’s finicky terms of service. “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute,” Grimes agreed, acknowledging the possibility that the post would be removed for the violation “but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.”

Her comment took a slightly political angle when she further revealed she’d been advised to change the photo beforehand as well. “Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body.” Grimes also shared the photo on Twitter, where it’s less likely to be deleted for a TOS violation.

Grimes has been in a relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk for the last two years, which would bring the Space X founder’s total number of children to six.