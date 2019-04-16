Grimes Cites The Backlash To Her Relationship With Elon Musk For Inspiring Her New ‘Villain’ Mode

Given that Elon Musk is one of the most famous people in the world and that Grimes is one of the most revered indie musicians around today, their relationship was widely publicized. She spoke about the relationship in a new feature from Crack, and she said that it inspired her to turn heel and embrace the role of villain she feels has been given to her.

Grimes compared herself to Thanos from The Avengers, saying that she’s going to “make some Thanos art”: “If I’m stuck being a villain, I want to pursue villainy artistically. If there’s nothing left to lose, that’s actually a really fun idea to me. I think it has freed me artistically. The best part of the movie is the Joker. Everyone loves the villain. Everyone f*cking loves Thanos. Let’s make some Thanos art.”

That said, she also touched on the negative aspects of the relationship, and she believes that “now everyone thinks I’m so stupid,” saying, “Without me doing anything, just by random association with other people, I’ve watched my career and my reputation get totally f*cking smashed. I worked my whole f*cking life for this and now everyone thinks I’m so stupid. I was just sitting there incredulous watching my life’s work go down the drain.”

