Have Grimes and Kyrie Irving started hanging out? It’s very plausible, since the two have no qualms about spewing baseless theories that have been proven otherwise by science.

Irving, of course, thought the Earth was flat after he watched “a whole bunch of Instagram videos” that led him to that conclusion. Grimes — in her latest totally unpredictable topic of discussion on Twitter — seems to think that the world is merely 4,000 years old. Nevermind that basic anthropology, archaeology, and countless other branches of science have facts and data that prove otherwise. But Grimes is getting a rise out of her Twitter followers no less. In fact, she also added she thinks “Dinosaurs were planted by god to confuse us.”

World is 4000 years old. Dinosaurs were planted by god to confuse us — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 13, 2022

Surely we must all be witnessing what is simply an elaborate ploy to draw attention to her #brand, which might or might not still involve releasing new music, but seems more concerned with finding the right ear and fang prosthetics these days. And typically, these rants by Grimes become juicier and invite more online…errr, discourse, when her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk replies to them. As of press time, Musk has not weighed in on what he thinks of this theory, or what he thinks of the fact that the mother of his child, X Æ A-Xii, believes in it. But writer Miles Klee, who went deep on the breadth of Grimes’ creationist hoopla over at Rolling Stone, was just as effective in his reply to Grimes:

pic.twitter.com/gJdBoxXOPG — extremely online and incredibly employed (@MilesKlee) September 13, 2022

Totally outrageous, you guys.