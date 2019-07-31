Carly Rae Jepsen And Gryffin’s ‘OMG’ Is A Catchy Summer Pop Banger

Getty Image

Carly Rae Jepsen just released her album Dedicated a couple months ago, but today brings great news for fans already thirsting for new music: Jepsen has partnered with producer Gryffin for a new single called “OMG.” It’s a pop tune that’s absolutely made for summer, featuring an energetic EDM-lite drop and a catchy hook on which Jepsen sings, “Oh my god, I think I might love you / ‘Cause I only liked a lot of things before I knew / The way I love it when you touch me now.”

Gryffin said of the single, “I could not be more proud of this record and how it came together. We wanted to create a track that is just pure fun and summery and @carlyraejepsen absolutely smashed it.” He also added in another tweet, “I’m really excited for you guys to hear OMG. I remember hearing the demo for the first time and thinking ‘this song is just pure fun.’ I hope you guys like it.”

Jepsen is the most high-profile collaborator the rising producer gotten on a song so far. The track is set to appear on his upcoming album Gravity, which will also include “Hurt People” featuring Aloe Blacc.

Listen to Gryffin and Jepsen’s “OMG” above, and read our review of Dedicated here.