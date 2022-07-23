Hailee Steinfeld keeps herself pretty busy, whether it is on the film, television or music side. However, some fans have been patiently–or not so patiently–awaiting more music and it appears their prayers may be answered in a major way. Yesterday (July 22), the 25-year-old announced her next single “Coast” will arrive next Friday (July 29) and features Anderson .Paak.

The pop singer shared the information in a multi-photo Instagram post showing her in a car’s rearview mirror, a man’s tattooed arm, and a necklace reading the song’s title. The caption read “If you’ve been with me for a while you know this has been a long time coming. If you’re new here…I’m about to release my first song in over a year (COAST • 7/29) with one of my favorite artists/someone I’m lucky to call a friend. He’s so sick!! And so is the song!! Bet!!!!”

Steinfeld then opened up the floor for her followers to guess, and today (July 23) they got their answer. Steinfeld took to Instagram once again to share the song’s cover art and feature, none other than Anderson .Paak. The moment is now even more exciting as the actress’s first solo release since the 2020 EP Half Written Story will feature one of the most highly coveted artists and instrumentalists who has been on quite a run himself since forming Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars.

Check out Hailee Steinfeld’s announcements for “Coast” above.

“Coast” is out 7/29 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.