In recent years, Hailee Steinfeld has put a priority on her acting over her music career. But for Sinners, she’ll exist in both words: the Oscar-nominated actress stars as Mary in Ryan Coogler’s horror movie, and she also contributed a song to the soundtrack, her first music release in two years.

For “Dangerous,” Steinfeld told Billboard that she wanted to “tap into Mary’s deep desire to be with [Michael B. Jordan’s character] Stack and (maybe selfishly) not always acknowledging what a dangerous position that puts them in. That sort of unrequited love. There’s a vulnerability in these characters that I really connected with, and I wanted my voice to reflect that.”

As for whether she’ll return to making music or if “Dangerous” is a one-off, Steinfeld said, “There was something so raw and emotional about Sinners that pushed me creatively and personally. The music became an extension of that. It felt honest and it felt like me again. I wouldn’t call this a comeback — it’s about returning to the truth, and I’m so grateful to Ryan and Sinners for giving me the opportunity to do that.”

You can listen to a snippet of “Dangerous” above (the full track comes out at a later date), while Sinners hits theaters on April 18.