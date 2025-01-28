Picture the Vince McMahon meme. It begins with “vampire movie,” then “vampire movie starring Michael B. Jordan,” followed by “vampire movie starring Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers,” and finally, “vampire movie starring Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers and also it’s directed by Ryan Coogler.” Sinners isn’t to be missed, and neither is the new trailer that Warner Bros. released today. Check it out above.

Sinners is Coogler’s fifth film as a director — and fifth film to star Jordan following Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The cast also includes Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Delroy Lindo, and Hailee Steinfeld, who appears to be playing a vampire. Technically, the word “vampire” is never uttered in the trailer, but like Jeff Foxworthy always says (citation needed), if you take a bite out of someone’s neck and have blood all over your face, you might be a vampire.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Sinners opens in theaters on April 18.