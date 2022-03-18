Justin Bieber is nearly a month into his Justice World Tour, as he finally kicked it off last month following a series of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Across the string of shows that continue until March 2023, with a few breaks in between of course, Bieber will have Jaden, ¿Téo?, Eddie Benjamin, and Harry Hudson serve as opening acts at different points on the tour. The Justice World Tour has experienced a few bumps, like a COVID-19 outbreak during its first week, but things continued to run smoothly until a recent stop in Denver. It’s here that Justin used the opportunity to speak about his wife’s Hailey recent hospitalization.

“You know, it’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs,” Justin said in a video captured by a fan after an electrical fire caused the power to go out during his performance in Denver. “You know, we can’t really control much. You know, tonight the power cutting out. Obviously, you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife.” He continued, “But she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong. But it’s been scary, you know? Like, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that’s a good thing.”

His comments come after Hailey shared a message about her hospitalization and revealed what caused it in the first place. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” Hailey wrote on her Instagram Story. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

You can view the fan-captured video of Justin above.