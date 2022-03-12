Justin Bieber was recently forced to reschedule the Las Vegas stop on his newly-launched Justice World Tour, the day right after it began, due to Covid-19 concerns on his team. Some outlets like TMZ even reported that it was Justin himself who came down with the virus. And that might be part of what’s impacting the health of his wife, Hailey Bieber, who was reportedly taken to the hospital today due to “brain issues.”

TMZ reports that sources close to Hailey said she was admitted to the hospital with a brain condition that might’ve been related to contracting Covid-19. Luckily, Hailey has allegedly already been released from the hospital, while doctors try to ascertain the source of the issues, and that she’s doing ok now. Still, the symptoms the 25-year-old was said to be exhibiting were consistent with a “medical emergency,” and led to Hailey’s admission at a hospital facility in the Palm Springs area. Some of the other effects were reportedly impacting her movement and seemed more on par with a much older person. Currently, doctors are allegedly still doing tests to determine if Covid-19 had anything to do with her experience. Here’s hoping that Hailey is doing just fine and will recover immediately.