It looks like the Hailey Bieber vs. Selena Gomez saga could finally be coming to an end. Over the past few weeks, fans of both the influencer and the pop singer have been engaged in social media fan wars, after the respective entertainers posted cryptic videos and photos seemingly taking shots at each other. This morning (March 24), Gomez took to her Instagram stories to urge her fans and followers to stop sending hate to Bieber.

“This isn’t what I stand for,” said Gomez. “No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Later in the day, Bieber wrote on her own Instagram stories, thanking Gomez for her directive to her fans.

“Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended,” said Bieber. “We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself.”

Does this mean their alleged feud is all over? Let’s hope so. We don’t need any inspiration for the second season of Swarm.

You can see Bieber’s full message below.