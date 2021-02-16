Fans Think Haim Have Cleverly Teased A New Taylor Swift Collaboration

The Haim sisters have been friendly with Taylor Swift for years; They opened for her on the 1989 tour in 2015. Now, it appears the trio is teasing a new collaboration with Swift thanks to what fans have perceived as a subtle clue.

Yesterday, the group took to social media to share a photo of themselves and captioned in, “one gasoline pump.” The photo is of the sisters outside of a gas station, which suggests that they may be releasing the Women In Music Pt. III highlight “Gasoline” as a single (the song previously charted on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart last year despite not being an official single). Fans were quick to point out that the number of the gas pump their car is at in the photo is 13, which has been widely interpreted as a hint that Haim is prepping a remix of the song featuring Taylor Swift.

gasoline remix with taylor swift omgggg — ᴊᴜᴀɴ (@wtsred) February 15, 2021

If a Swift-featuring version of “Gasoline” ends up coming to fruition, it will be the second collaboration between the artists in the past few months, as Haim found their way onto Swift’s December album Evermore by featuring on “No Body, No Crime,” a country murder ballad that earned the approval of The Chicks.