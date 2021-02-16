Getty Image
Pop

Fans Think Haim Have Cleverly Teased A New Taylor Swift Collaboration

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

The Haim sisters have been friendly with Taylor Swift for years; They opened for her on the 1989 tour in 2015. Now, it appears the trio is teasing a new collaboration with Swift thanks to what fans have perceived as a subtle clue.

Yesterday, the group took to social media to share a photo of themselves and captioned in, “one gasoline pump.” The photo is of the sisters outside of a gas station, which suggests that they may be releasing the Women In Music Pt. III highlight “Gasoline” as a single (the song previously charted on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart last year despite not being an official single). Fans were quick to point out that the number of the gas pump their car is at in the photo is 13, which has been widely interpreted as a hint that Haim is prepping a remix of the song featuring Taylor Swift.

If a Swift-featuring version of “Gasoline” ends up coming to fruition, it will be the second collaboration between the artists in the past few months, as Haim found their way onto Swift’s December album Evermore by featuring on “No Body, No Crime,” a country murder ballad that earned the approval of The Chicks.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×