In case you haven’t heard, Taylor Swift released a new album, Evermore, today. She announced it yesterday, and at that time, the most talked-about track was “‘Tis The Damn Season.” Now that the album is out, though, the attention has shifted to the Haim collaboration “No Body, No Crime.” This is partially because the song led to comparisons to a classic from The Chicks (fka Dixie Chicks), “Goodbye Earl,” which is similar in that it’s also a story-driven country song about murder. Now, The Chicks themselves have given the song their approval.

Last night, the group retweeted a couple of tweets drawing a connection between them and the song. One read, “‘no body, no crime’ has major @thechicks energy & i looooove it Two hearts @taylorswift13 @HAIMtheband,” and the other read, “no body, no crime gives me goodbye earl vibes in the best way @taylorswift13 @thechicks @taylornation13.” This morning, they offered a response of their own, writing, “Sisters before misters,” followed by a heart emoji and tags for Swift and Haim.

no body, no crime gives me goodbye earl vibes in the best way @taylorswift13 @thechicks @taylornation13 — Stephanie B (@_StefaniSays_) December 11, 2020

In a YouTube live chat on the “Willow” video, Swift wrote of “No Body, No Crime,” “The Haim sisters have been my best friends for years and we’ve played together so many times but this is the first time we’ve done a song together. […] I wrote ‘No body, no crime’ by myself. It was inspired by my obsession with true crime podcasts/documentaries and I used one of my best friends’ names as the main character.”

