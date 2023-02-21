Haley Lu Richardson 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Jonas Brothers Superfan And ‘White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Can’t Believe She’s In The Band’s Upcoming Video

Jonas Brothers’ 2019 comeback album Happiness Begins was a major success, topping the charts and spawning the fraternal trio’s first No. 1 song, “Sucker.” So, they’re coming back with more: Earlier this year, they revealed they were working on a new album and later officially announced The Album, which is set for release on May 5. They have a single, “Wings,” dropping this Friday, February 24, and they’ve tapped a noted superfan, White Lotus favorite Haley Lu Richardson, to star in the video.

In a video shared over the weekend, Joe Jonas, on the set for the “Wings” video, says, “Guys, we’re shooting a video for ‘Wings.’ I’m probably gonna get in trouble for showing you this, but it’s going insanely well, and a sneak peek of who’s actually in the video.” Then he cuts to a monitor showing Richardson, dancing around a hotel room.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Story, Richardson wrote (as Just Jared notes), “please hold while i attempt to process this moment.”

All this comes after Richardson’s December 2022 appearance on The Late Late Show, when she spoke about her long-running love of the group. James Corden then FaceTimed Nick Jonas during the show, which left Richardson joyfully overwhelmed.

The Album is out 5/5 via Republic. Pre-order it here.

