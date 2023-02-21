Jonas Brothers’ 2019 comeback album Happiness Begins was a major success, topping the charts and spawning the fraternal trio’s first No. 1 song, “Sucker.” So, they’re coming back with more: Earlier this year, they revealed they were working on a new album and later officially announced The Album, which is set for release on May 5. They have a single, “Wings,” dropping this Friday, February 24, and they’ve tapped a noted superfan, White Lotus favorite Haley Lu Richardson, to star in the video.

In a video shared over the weekend, Joe Jonas, on the set for the “Wings” video, says, “Guys, we’re shooting a video for ‘Wings.’ I’m probably gonna get in trouble for showing you this, but it’s going insanely well, and a sneak peek of who’s actually in the video.” Then he cuts to a monitor showing Richardson, dancing around a hotel room.

Here comes trouble 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pehKePhsgZ — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 20, 2023

Sharing the video on her Instagram Story, Richardson wrote (as Just Jared notes), “please hold while i attempt to process this moment.”

All this comes after Richardson’s December 2022 appearance on The Late Late Show, when she spoke about her long-running love of the group. James Corden then FaceTimed Nick Jonas during the show, which left Richardson joyfully overwhelmed.

The Album is out 5/5 via Republic. Pre-order it here.