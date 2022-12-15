Olivia Rodrigo was validated in her childhood Jonas Brothers fandom earlier this year. It was Haley Lu Richardson’s turn on last night’s (December 14) The Late Late Show With James Corden. The White Lotus star was joined on the couch in person by Michael McIntyre, but McIntyre faded into the background when Corden brought up the Jonas Brothers.

Corden showed the audience a throwback photo of a teenage Richardson at a meet-and-greet with the Jonas Brothers.

“Honestly, in therapy I will bring up this picture of myself [for] like when you’re talking to your inner child. This is the picture that I talk to of my inner child,” Richardson said. The 27-year-old actress added that she had stood in line for “three or four hours” with her mom to meet them and made the tie she was wearing because “Nick, at the time, was going through a tie phase.” Corden asked whether Nick was Richardson’s favorite. He was, Richardson said, noting, “My AOL name was, like, ‘Haley Jonas.’ I wrote it on my Converse and all these things. Smitten with Nick.”

Later in the show, Corden pretended his phone was vibrating in his desk. “Let me just very quickly call this person back because it might be urgent,” Corden said, and by this point, Richardson was skeptical. Once Nick Jonas appeared on FaceTime, Richardson burst into a euphoric string of curse words and tears.

“I actually can’t. Oh, my god, I’m so scared,” she said through slightly hyperventilating laughter. When Corden asked what she’d like to tell Jonas, she asked, “Is this a pre-recorded video?” Jonas confirmed that, no, it was not — prompting another freak out. “I’m having a physical panic reaction,” Richardson said after Jonas told her he’d finished watching The White Lotus the night before.

Haley Lu Richardson gets a surprise FaceTime from @nickjonas in the middle of her #LateLateShow chat segment! pic.twitter.com/B9yXd4c7Yy — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 15, 2022

Corden asked Jonas whether he ever received the tie Richardson had worn at that infamous meet-and-greet. Jonas lied and said he still had it. Finally, Richardson collected herself enough to say what she’d always wanted to say to Nick Jonas.

“You’re a huge part of my childhood and, therefore, life forever,” she said. “All of Converse, as I said earlier, that I had in grade school and middle school have your name on them. And I’m so proud of you. Going to your guys’ concerts now, like, recently, as adults, I just feel so proud of the three of you. And I’m so happy for your lives and your creative endeavors and your families. And I love you!”