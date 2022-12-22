I have a confession to make: I didn’t think Portia’s outfits on The White Lotus were that bad. I mean, sure, some of them would make Miranda Priestly drop dead on the spot, but this one wasn’t too bad. And I enjoyed this sweatshirt. Besides, attacking Portia’s fashion choices is an attack on Haley Lu Richardson herself, and I will not stand for that.

The White Lotus actress (who is finally getting the recognition she deserves following scene-stealing performances Support the Girls, The Edge of Seventeen, and After Yang) took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the caption, “With a heavy heart I can confirm I dress identical to Portia in real life.” Good for her, speaking her truth.

You can see the mirror selfie for yourself here.

Following the season two finale, Lu Richardson defended Portia’s chaotic airport outfit. “In the script, it said that she had a big hat, and then she put on sunglasses at the airport to be incognito,” she told Variety. “[Costume designer] Alex [Bovaird] found that hat and I as Portia was always drawn, if I was given an option, to the thing that was less expected and more off. Because I think that it makes sense for her. Like, she is off.”

Lu Richardson continued, “The people sh*tting on that outfit in particular — it’s like, she literally has been kidnapped. She’s been in the same outfit for two days. She literally just almost died. So what do you expect her to be, like, a fashion icon? I’m confused what people expect of this young woman.” Fair enough, but if Portia was trying to be “incognito,” she failed.

