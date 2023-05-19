After sharing early singles of Halle Bailey‘s take of “Part Of Your World” from The Little Mermaid upcoming live action movie, the full soundtrack has arrived — giving fans and film lovers an idea of what Bailey’s Ariel performance will sound like.

Other tracks previewed from the soundtrack included NewJeans’ Danielle performing a Korean version of the same song, as well as Daveed Diggs (who plays Sebastian in the movie) performing “Under The Sea” and “Kiss The Girl,” two more fan favorites from the original.

The rest of the newly-released album includes Melissa McCarthy (as Ursula) performing “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and Jonah Hauer-King (as Prince Eric) doing “Wild Uncharted Waters,” as well as other fun tracks.

“It just makes me cry,” Bailey previously said about her role and impact as the movie’s lead, according to Billboard. “The fact that all these little Black and Brown babies are going to be able to feel like they’re being represented is really special to me. I know that if I had that when I was younger, it would have changed a whole lot for me and my perspective on who I am as an individual.”

The movie hits theaters starting May 26, but fans have the tunes to hold them over until then.

Listen to the full The Little Mermaid soundtrack below.