Danielle NewJeans 2022
Pop

It Looks Like A K-Pop Favorite Will Voice Halle Bailey’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Role In The Korean Dub

Much has been made about the upcoming The Little Mermaid remake (set for May 26) and Halle Bailey’s leading role in it. Not all fans around the world will get to experience her complete performance, though. Disney is, of course, a global brand, so The Little Mermaid will be available on non-English territories. Various dubbed versions of the movie will be presented around the world, and for the South Korean version, it looks like they got Danielle, of K-pop group NewJeans, to voice Bailey’s role.

As Billboard reports, Disney Korea shared a teaser poster on May 1, which teased who would be voicing Ariel with a blank outlined figure. Fans quickly figured out, though, that the figure was indeed Danielle, even finding the exact photo used for the silhouette.

Furthermore, a snippet of Danielle singing the classic Little Mermaid song “Part Of Your World” in Korean also surfaced.

Danielle, NewJeans, Disney, or anybody else involved have officially announced/confirmed Danielle’s role as of yet.

Elsewhere, it’s been a strong 2023 for NewJeans so far. In January, they landed their first song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. A couple months later, the group’s Hanni got to visit a Trader Joe’s store for the first time and she was beyond excited about it.

