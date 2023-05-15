American Idol has had some major moments this season, from Katy Perry going viral for delivering good news to Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette guesting to King Charles III And Queen Camilla popping up on an episode. They had another big show last night (May 14), which featured a performance from The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey.

On yesterday’s episode, Bailey delivered a performance of the iconic “Part Of Your World.” She wasn’t live in studio, but instead, Bailey took the stage at Disneyland in the dark, surrounded by blue, bioluminescent-looking lights for a gorgeous-looking pre-taped performance. It’s easy to see why people cried at her audition.

first time singing part of your world live since filming 😭🌊thank you @AmericanIdol for giving me the chance to do so on stage at disneyland ..singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am while park is closed is no joke but we did it! only 11 more days until you all can watch… pic.twitter.com/xnjsGVDqj3 — Halle (@HalleBailey) May 15, 2023

Bailey took to Twitter to share the video and offer some insight about what the performance was like, writing, “first time singing part of your world live since filming [crying emoji] [wave emoji] thank you @AmericanIdol for giving me the chance to do so on stage at disneyland ..singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am while park is closed is no joke but we did it! only 11 more days until you all can watch the film !”

