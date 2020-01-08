The release of Halsey’s upcoming album Manic is just over a week away (it comes out January 17), and ahead of that, she has revealed that she will be heading on a tour across North America this summer.

NORTH AMERICAN INSTALLMENT OF THE MANIC WORLD TOUR. ONSALE 1/17. ✨ left brain VS right brain. Come see how it feels…https://t.co/1ZvsEcb4s3 pic.twitter.com/1mAzefsY0J — h (@halsey) January 8, 2020

Halsey will be joined on the road by Chvrches and Omar Apollo from June 2 to July 15, and by Blackbear and Pvris from July 12 to August 1. Halsey is already getting chummy with her touring partners, too. Chvrches shared that they are “excited to be touring with @halsey in June,” and Halsey responded, “Excited to watch your set every single night !!!!!!!!!!!!!” Meanwhile, Apollo apparently tried to post a screenshot of the tour poster, which led to Halsey teasing, “We gon teach you how to crop a screenshot I promise.”

Excited to watch your set every single night !!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/T8sAiIZCgO — h (@halsey) January 8, 2020

We gon teach you how to crop a screenshot I promise https://t.co/aED3AATRdE — h (@halsey) January 8, 2020

Find Halsey’s North American tour dates below.

6/02 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

6/04 — Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

6/06 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

6/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

6/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

6/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

6/15 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

6/16 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

6/18 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

6/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

6/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood *

6/26 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

6/27 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6/30 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

7/01 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *

7/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest *

7/05 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *

7/12 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

7/15 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

7/18 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center #

7/19 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #

7/22 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

7/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

7/25 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

7/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

7/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

8/01 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

* with Chvrches and Omar Apollo

# with Blackbear and Pvris