PlayStation 4’s highly anticipated game Death Stranding: Timefall by creator Hideo Kojima was released Thursday along with a star-studded soundtrack inspired by the world of the game. Death Stranding‘s soundtrack includes numbers by Major Lazer and Khalid, The Neighbourhood, and a title track by Scottish group Chvrches. To celebrate the game’s release, Chvrches stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to give a dazzling performance of “Death Stranding.”

In front of a shimmering light show, Chvrches played the synth-heavy tune. The band previously said they were grateful for the opportunity to work with the talented game creator.

“We were really excited about the opportunity to work with Kojima because we have been fans of his work for a long time. He has always been such a visionary in the gaming world and we were honoured to be involved in the project. The concept of Death Stranding is so unique and really felt to us like it was challenging people to care about the world they create — in the game and otherwise. We wrote this song specifically for ‘Death Stranding,’ thinking of the themes of the game and what it is trying to say to people.”

Watch Chvrches perform “Death Stranding” on The Late Late Show with James Corden above.

Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding) is out now via RCA/Sony. Get it here.