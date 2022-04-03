Like plenty of other artists before them, Halsey has a bit of a history with the Grammys. After the Recording Academy snubbed of the pop star’s excellent 2020 album, Manic, they shared some frustration on social media about the “bribes” they felt are necessary to make it onto the award show’s radar. Since working with Nine Inch Nails’ icons Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on their most recent album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, they did earn a nod in the Best Alternative Album category, so the plan was for Halsey to attend the star-studded event in case of a win there.

But, things got a little complicated over the last few days, as the artist recently underwent surgery. So recently… it was just three days ago. In a post on Instagram, Halsey let fans and peers know that they might be a little “fragile” at the event. “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery,” they wrote. “I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅 As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :)”

Sending healing vibes to Halsey — and winning ones, too, though their category is stacked with contenders: Fleet Foxes’ Shore, Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee,

Arlo Parks’ Collapsed In Sunbeams, and St. Vincent’s Daddy’s Home.