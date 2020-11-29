Halsey was one of the many deserving artists who were completely overlooked for a nomination at the Grammys this year, even though her latest album, Manic, was excellent. What we lose when artists are continually given the message that only a certain kind of music, or a certain kind of artist, can get nominated and win, has been a subject of much discussion this week following the announcement of this year’s nominations.

Outrage over The Weeknd not getting a single nomination for his new album After Hours was further stoked by rumors that his competing performance at the Superbowl might’ve had an impact on his snub. Earlier today, Halsey responded to the situation with The Weeknd, her own snub for Manic, and her thoughts about The Grammys process at large:

“I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations,” she began, in an Instagram story post earlier today. “The Grammys are an elusive process. It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and “bribes” that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as “not-bribes.” And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show. Perhaps sometimes it is (!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture. Just wanted to get that off my chest. @TheWeeknd deserves better, and Manic did too. Perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway.”

Well, glad she spoke her truth — and it will be interesting if any other artists weigh in on the “bribes” comment.