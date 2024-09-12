Halsey performed “Ego” at the 2024 MTV VMAs on Wednesday night, September 11, and while she killed it on stage, Halsey’s biggest win of the evening came on X (formerly Twitter).

The three-time Grammy nominee did what we all should do more: Corrected an aggregation account. Pop Base posted a photo of Halsey and Avan Jogia, whom Pop Base referred to as Halsey’s “boyfriend.” Halsey reposted Pop Base and wrote, “***fiancé Avan Jogia.”

Before the 2024 MTV VMAs, Halsey caught up with E! and gushed about Jogia.

“Avan is the best,” they said. “He’s one of the greatest things that’s ever happened to me, and every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I’m with my best friend. It’s incredible.” When pressed on whether they’re getting married, Halsey quipped, “Uh, I hope so.” In hindsight, the look-away and large smile was probably a dead giveaway.

Jogia is probably best known still as playing Beck Oliver from Nickelodeon’s Victorious from 2010 to 2013. He has kept acting, as per his IMDb, and made his directorial debut with Door Mouse in 2023. Jogia also writes musici and poetry through Saint Ivory, a duo he has with his brother, Ketan.

Halsey and Jogia sparked romance rumors last September. Halsey shares three-year-old Ender with her ex, Alev Aydin.

In more exciting news, Halsey is set to release The Great Impersonator on October 25. It will be her first LP since August 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Ironically, they now have both.