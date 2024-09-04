Halsey has been teasing a new album lately, but now we finally know exactly when it comes out.

On social media today (September 4), Halsey shared the cover art and release date for the album, declaring that The Great Impersonator is set for release on October 25. They also wrote, “I made this record in the space between life and death. And it feels like I’ve waited an eternity for you to have it. I’ll wait a bit longer. I’ve waited a decade, already.”

In a teaser video shared in August, Halsey said: