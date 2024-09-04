Halsey has been teasing a new album lately, but now we finally know exactly when it comes out.
On social media today (September 4), Halsey shared the cover art and release date for the album, declaring that The Great Impersonator is set for release on October 25. They also wrote, “I made this record in the space between life and death. And it feels like I’ve waited an eternity for you to have it. I’ll wait a bit longer. I’ve waited a decade, already.”
In a teaser video shared in August, Halsey said:
“I really thought this album would be the last one I ever made. When you get sick like that, you start thinking about ways it could have all been different. What if this isn’t how it all went down? 18-year-old Ashley becomes Halsey in 2014. What if I debuted in the early 2000s? The ’90s? The ’80s? The ’70s? Am I still Halsey every time, in every timeline? Do I still get sick? Do I become a mom? Am I happy? Lonely? Have I done enough? Have I told the truth? I spent half my life being someone else. I never stopped to ask myself: If it all ended right now, is this the person you’d be proud to leave behind? Is it even you?”
The Great Impersonator Album Cover Artwork
The Great Impersonator is out 10/25 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.