Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis recently wrapped filming Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday. But is it too late to cast Halsey as a member of Pink Slip, millennials’ favorite fictional punk band? A retroactive cameo? Please? I’m even open to CGI.

At Wednesday night’s (September 11) 2024 MTV VMAs, Halsey sang “Ego” from The Great Impersonator, their fifth LP due out on October 25. She might or might not have been impersonating Anna Coleman, Lohan’s Freaky Friday character.

Whether Halsey intended to or not, people on X (formerly Twitter) immediately drew the comparison — and delighted in the serendipitous nostalgia.

“Halsey giving Simple Plan meets Freaky Friday,” someone named Cait posted. Someone else wrote, “Halsey LIVE from the Freaky Friday garage.”

For anyone who has robbed themselves of watching Freaky Friday, Lohan’s Anna and her best friends (played by Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson) have an objectively awesome band named Pink Slip.

Freaky Friday parallels aside, Halsey’s “Ego” performance ruled.

The Great Impersonator will be Halsey’s first LP release since the 2021 Grammy-nominated If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. “I made this record in the space between life and death,” Halsey wrote on Instagram when announcing the album. “And it feels like I’ve waited an eternity for you to have it. I’ll wait a bit longer. I’ve waited a decade, already.”