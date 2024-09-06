After revealing the release date for her next album, The Great Impersonator, Halsey has shared its fourth single, “Ego.” Like its predecessor, “Lonely In The Muse,” it’s a rock-tinged anthem that projects all of the vulnerable, confessional energy of the first two singles, “The End” and “Lucky.”

“I can’t keep my feet on the ground,” she sings on the chorus. “I think that I should try to kill my ego, ’cause if I don’t, my ego might kill me.”

The pop-rock vibes just scream “late ’90s” and while the song doesn’t yet have a music video, you can picture the singer cruising through the desert in a convertible like that Britney Spears movie, Crossroads. “Ego” continues to live up to Halsey’s admission that ” I thought it might be the last album I ever got the chance to make. So I tried to do whatever I’d been wanting to do.”

However, the rollout for the album hasn’t been as smooth as that imagined convertible ride. In July, Halsey called out some of her fans for “being hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet.” It seems the mission of her new music is to remind people “I’m a person. Not a character in a music video.”

You can listen to “Ego” above.

The Great Impersonator is out 10/25 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.