Halsey Confronts Comments About Looking Sick: ‘BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!’

For the past couple of months, Halsey has been opening up about the health problems that they’ve been struggling with since having a baby. “Basically, after seeing, like, a hundred thousand doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, POTS, and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things,” they explained in an Instagram story.

In a TikTok posted yesterday, the “Closer” singer confronted the comments they get on their health and body all of the time, including examples like: “Halsey u look sick,” “Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones,” “She’s too thin,” and, “Looks unhealthy.” Their caption reads: “‘u look sick’ BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!”

Meanwhile, Halsey has still been on the road for their tour, and included a powerful pro-Roe V. Wade message at a recent show. During the song “Nightmare,” a video played behind them, displaying abortion statistics. One read, “Abortion is one of the safest medical procedures performed today, more than 99 perfect safe in fact.” Another read, “Nearly 8 in 10 Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade.” Another said, “Black women suffer from maternal mortality at rates three times higher than white women.” Another noted, “There are now 16 states where 95% of counties do not have an abortion clinic.”